Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct

Michael Irvin has been part of NFL Network’s coverage leading up to the Super Bowl, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver will now be sidelined after a woman complained about his conduct in Arizona.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled appearances for the remainder of Super Bowl week after a woman accused him of misconduct during an interaction the two had on Sunday evening. Irvin spoke about the interaction with Gehlken and said he was “baffled” that it led to a complaint.

Irvin says he spoke with the woman who made the complaint for no more than a minute and had no physical contact with her beyond a handshake. He said the interaction took place after he had dinner and drinks with former Cowboys safety Michael Brooks. Irvin also noted that the conversation between him and the woman took happened in a public setting at a hotel in Glendale.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all. This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby,” Irvin told Gehlken in a phone interview. “When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

Irvin described the interaction as a “friendly conversation” and said he cannot recall exactly what was said. He also said there is video of the interaction, though he has not viewed it.

“What law did I break? There was definitely nothing physical. … That’s honestly all that happened,” Irvin added. “Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. … I don’t know. I don’t know what this is, and it’s running me crazy.”

A Glendale police spokesperson and other local police agencies told Gehlken they have no knowledge of any incident involving Irvin.

NFL Media confirmed that Irvin will no longer be a part of Super Bowl coverage but did not provide a reason why.

Irvin, 56, has been with NFL Network since 2009. The former Dallas Cowboys star also makes appearances on ESPN. Irvin is known for his enthusiastic personality, which was on full display when he had an on-air freakout in support of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earlier this season (video here).