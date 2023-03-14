 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 14, 2023

Video released of Michael Irvin’s exchange with hotel employee

March 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Michael Irvin working for NFL Network

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michael Irvin at NFL Network laughs before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Irvin and his attorneys on Tuesday held another press conference to address the recent allegations against the Hall of Fame wide receiver, and they released footage that they believe will help in clearing Irvin’s name.

Irvin’s attorneys shared surveillance footage that showed the entire Feb. 5 interaction that took place between Irvin and a Marriott employee, who later accused Irvin of sexual misconduct. The allegation got back to Irvin’s employer, NFL Network, which removed him from their TV coverage during Super Bowl week.

The footage showed that Irvin had a roughly 2-minute conversation with the woman. While there was no audio, Irvin said the conversation was never inappropriate and that the two discussed which television shows Irvin is on. You can see the clip below:

Irvin told reporters he is thankful that there was footage of the interaction.

Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and Marriott International on Feb. 16. Irvin’s attorney was granted a motion demanding hotel video of the interaction be released to Irvin.

Two witnesses who saw the exchange between Irvin and the woman recently shared their account of what happened, and Irvin was emotional while one of them was speaking.

Irvin, 57, said he went to his room alone after speaking with the woman and feel asleep.

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Irvin has been with NFL Network since 2009.

Article Tags

Michael Irvin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus