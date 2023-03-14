Video released of Michael Irvin’s exchange with hotel employee

Michael Irvin and his attorneys on Tuesday held another press conference to address the recent allegations against the Hall of Fame wide receiver, and they released footage that they believe will help in clearing Irvin’s name.

Irvin’s attorneys shared surveillance footage that showed the entire Feb. 5 interaction that took place between Irvin and a Marriott employee, who later accused Irvin of sexual misconduct. The allegation got back to Irvin’s employer, NFL Network, which removed him from their TV coverage during Super Bowl week.

The footage showed that Irvin had a roughly 2-minute conversation with the woman. While there was no audio, Irvin said the conversation was never inappropriate and that the two discussed which television shows Irvin is on. You can see the clip below:

Michael Irvin told me “we used to say in football…the eye in the sky don’t tell no lie.” The Cowboys Hall of Famer says this video proves he didn’t sexually assault the woman. Irvin’s legal team says his interaction with the woman backs up his innocence. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/RKu73DOKxR — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 14, 2023

Irvin told reporters he is thankful that there was footage of the interaction.

Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin: “I’m so thankful for this video because without it, I don’t know where this would have gone.” pic.twitter.com/s6pStwxOQk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2023

Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and Marriott International on Feb. 16. Irvin’s attorney was granted a motion demanding hotel video of the interaction be released to Irvin.

Two witnesses who saw the exchange between Irvin and the woman recently shared their account of what happened, and Irvin was emotional while one of them was speaking.

Irvin, 57, said he went to his room alone after speaking with the woman and feel asleep.

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Irvin has been with NFL Network since 2009.