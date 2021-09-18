Michael Irvin doubles down on questions about Aaron Rodgers

Michael Irvin seems very unconvinced by Aaron Rodgers’ commitment to the Green Bay Packers.

On Friday, Irvin told TMZ Sports he believed Rodgers’ offseason talk of retirement impacted him against the New Orleans Saints, and was a factor in Green Bay’s 38-3 loss.

“This game is too hard,” Irvin said. “That’s why you hear people say, if you’re talking about or thinking about retiring, you’re already retired.

“So Aaron was was thinking about not playing. And it showed up, man.”

Irvin did say he expects Rodgers to be “much better” for the rest of the season once he gets back into the grind of things.

In his lengthy preseason press conference, Rodgers did say he legitimately considered retiring rather than playing for the Packers again. Things were ultimately smoothed over enough for Rodgers to return, but the team looked like a mess during their Week 1 loss.

Irvin has raised another key question about Rodgers’ presence in Green Bay recently. Whatever the case, it’s pretty clear the former wide receiver thinks Rodgers is having a negative impact on the Packers, at least right now.