Michael Irvin has wild hot take about Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has played extremely well through the first four games of the season, especially when you consider that he had surgery last year after suffering a gruesome ankle injury. Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin does not think the success is a coincidence, to say the least.

Irvin said on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday that he would take Prescott over any quarterback in the NFL other than Tom Brady. The Hall of Famer believes Prescott is “the most like Tom Brady we have in the NFL” because of his leadership qualities and ability to win games in a variety of ways.

.@michaelirvin88 would take Dak Prescott over Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers "[Dak Prescott] is the most like Tom Brady we have in the NFL." pic.twitter.com/NzU0PtDTKl — First Take (@FirstTake) October 4, 2021

“He can win any kind of way he needs to win a football game,” Irvin said. “He can beat you throwing the ball all over the field. He can lead his group and raise his group. He is a leader.”

There aren’t many people who would take Prescott over Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers. Some probably wouldn’t even rank him ahead of Russell Wilson and Josh Allen. Part of Irvin’s new job with “First Take” is to make outlandish statements, and you might classify his Prescott take as one of those.

We saw how important Prescott is to the Cowboys after he suffered his season-ending injury last year. He has a passer rating of 116.9 through four games, so he’s playing at an extremely high level. But until he makes a deep playoff run, the Brady comparisons are probably a bit premature.

For what it’s worth, Irvin isn’t the only one to make an extremely flattering Prescott comparison in recent weeks.

H/T Crabman