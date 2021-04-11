Michael Malone criticizes Nikola Jokic for play in loss to Boston

The Denver Nuggets suffered a remarkable collapse late in Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics, and coach Michael Malone was particularly unhappy with his star player.

The Celtics closed Sunday’s win on a 40-8 run over the third and fourth quarter in a 105-87 win. The game was particularly frustrating for Nikola Jokic, who grew immensely frustrated with the officiating. On a couple possessions, he failed to get back on defense in a timely manner while complaining to the officials.

At one point in the fourth, Jokic also pointedly excluded himself from Denver’s huddle.

Jokic wants no part of the #Nuggets huddle during the timeout. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/BqygoDI2Wf — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021

After the game, Malone said he understood Jokic’s frustration, but suggested that the All-Star center must do a better job not letting that distract him.

Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “He gets frustrated with the referees…. But that can never take away from your duties as a basketball player.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) April 11, 2021

Jokic ended up finishing with a triple-double, but the line of 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds was underwhelming by his high standards.

There’s a case to be made that the frustrations between Jokic and Malone can go both ways. Jokic is a competitive guy, but it’s clear he let some circumstances beyond his control throw off his game in the fourth quarter.