Nikola Jokic calls for changes to Nuggets’ offense

After an 0-2 start to the season, Nikola Jokic would like to see some changes to the Denver Nuggets’ offense.

Speaking on Friday after a loss to the LA Clippers, the Nuggets star called for the team to do a better job of featuring teammate Michael Porter Jr.

“It’s hard because we’re all trying to figure it out,” said Jokic, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. “Now Mike is playing more with us … It’s just one guy but still, he’s a really talented guy. We need to use him more and we need to kind of figure it out how we’re going to use [him].”

The 22-year-old Porter is now starting for Denver after Jerami Grant signed with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. A gifted scorer and rebounder, he put up 25 points in the season opener against Sacramento. Porter was held to just ten points on nine shot attempts against the Clippers however.

The ex-lottery pick Porter is talented enough that he is being talked about as a possible centerpiece in a blockbuster trade. Now that Porter has a clear path to minutes too, Jokic sees no reason why he shouldn’t get more usage.