NFL player who had legendary interception announces his retirement

An NFL player who is responsible for one of the most famous interceptions in league history has announced his retirement.

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce announced during a Wednesday appearance on the “Sports Spectrum” podcast that he is retiring from the NFL. The 32-year-old thanked his family, coaches, teammates and more for their support.

“After nine seasons and after much prayer, talking to my family, just going through the grind and being satisfied where I am, looking forward to doing other things in life, I’ve just decided to call it a career,” Pierce said. “It’s been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful nine years.”

NFL fans who were unfamiliar with Pierce prior to the 2024 season are probably aware of him now. Pierce, who weighs 355 pounds, made one of the most incredible plays of the season in Week 18 when he dropped back into coverage and intercepted a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe. Pierce had a chance to return the pick, but he wisely took a knee with the Ravens leading 35-10.

Pierce hilariously told reporters that he was “out of gas” after making the pick and did not want to become a meme. You can see the video of the play here.

Pierce began his career with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was a starter for much of his tenure in Baltimore and became an outstanding run stopper, which led to Pierce landing a big free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He re-signed with the Ravens after that contract expired in 2022.

In 99 career games, Pierce recorded 238 total tackles (19 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries. Of all the plays he made, his lone interception was easily the most memorable.