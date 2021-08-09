Michael Thomas appears to call out Saints with cryptic tweet

The New Orleans Saints are said to be frustrated with Michael Thomas over the way he has handled his ankle injury. If a tweet he sent on Monday morning is any indication, Thomas is not all that thrilled with the team, either.

Thomas underwent ankle surgery in June and is expected to have a recovery period of up to 12 weeks. According to recent reports, Saints doctors recommended that he have surgery in March. Thomas chose to rest and rehab the injury, which the team supported. He then apparently ignored the team’s calls for three months.

That, at least, is one side of the story. Thomas may have hinted that his side is much different in a cryptic tweet he sent on Monday.

“They tried to damage your reputation. You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story,” the tweet read.

If Thomas is referring to the ankle injury drama, perhaps he will tell his side at some point. From what we understand right now, Thomas ignored advice from the Saints’ doctors and could have potentially avoided having to miss games.

There was already tension between Thomas and the Saints last year over an incident that took place at practice. The Pro Bowler has also been the subject of trade rumors on multiple occasions.