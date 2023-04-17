Michael Thomas gets drug test after posting workout video

Michael Thomas’ workout video that went viral may have come at a cost.

Thomas shared a video to his Instagram Story on Monday that showed him deadlifting 530 pounds.

The video went viral because of not just how much Thomas was deadlifting, but also because it indicated the wide receiver seems to be healthy after dealing with numerous foot injuries.

But there was a consequence.

In a subsequent message on his Instagram Story, Thomas shared a screenshot of a text message he received. The message said that Thomas had been chosen for an offseason urine test for performance-enhancing drugs.

earlier today, michael thomas posted a video of him deadlifting 530 pounds just now, he posted a message he got from someone in the nfl saying he’s been selected for a drug test 😅 pic.twitter.com/V6jHrwSaWY — Trace (@yfntrace) April 17, 2023

The timing does not seem to be a coincidence. Players who show excellent feats of strength on or off the field often end up getting drug test requests. They don’t seem to be so random.

But the New Orleans Saints have to be pretty pleased about the development — the deadlift, not the drug test.