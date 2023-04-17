 Skip to main content
Michael Thomas gets drug test after posting workout video

April 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mike Thomas holding a ball

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) breaks the record for receptions in a season with this touchdown reception during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas’ workout video that went viral may have come at a cost.

Thomas shared a video to his Instagram Story on Monday that showed him deadlifting 530 pounds.

The video went viral because of not just how much Thomas was deadlifting, but also because it indicated the wide receiver seems to be healthy after dealing with numerous foot injuries.

But there was a consequence.

In a subsequent message on his Instagram Story, Thomas shared a screenshot of a text message he received. The message said that Thomas had been chosen for an offseason urine test for performance-enhancing drugs.

The timing does not seem to be a coincidence. Players who show excellent feats of strength on or off the field often end up getting drug test requests. They don’t seem to be so random.

But the New Orleans Saints have to be pretty pleased about the development — the deadlift, not the drug test.

