Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization.

Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Essentially, the changes ensure that the Saints will be forced into a quick decision on Thomas’ future, as they would likely be committed to him if he remains on the roster after the bonus kicks in.

The Saints freed up roughly $14 million in cap space with the move, though they would still be in line for a significant cap hit if they do decide to move on from Thomas prior to mid-March.

Thomas has had a rough stretch for the past several years due in large part to injuries. He tallied 1,725 receiving yards in 2019, his last healthy campaign, but has since been troubled by toe and ankle injuries. He has seemingly held the Saints responsible for some of his issues, generating tension between himself and the organization.

Thomas appeared in just three games in 2022, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.