Michael Thomas calls out Saints again over handling of injury

The relationship between Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints has deteriorated over the past two seasons, and Thomas made it fairly clear on Sunday that he is still unhappy with the team.

Thomas did not play at all last season due to an ankle injury. He underwent surgery in June 2021 after Saints doctors reportedly recommended that he have the procedure months earlier. Thomas is said to have chosen rest and rehab and ignored calls from the team for months.

That is one side of the story. Prior to the start of last season, Thomas sent a cryptic message on social media that appeared to accuse the Saints of lying about his injury. He did the same on Sunday in response to a report about the way the Buffalo Bills are handling Josh Allen’s elbow injury.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 that’s how you do it. https://t.co/opvxOQgMU4 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 13, 2022

The report said the Bills spent “intensive” time with their doctors getting reassurance that Allen cannot injure his elbow further by playing. Thomas shared the report and wrote “that’s how you do it” with several praying hands emojis.

Thomas has never directly addressed whatever issue it is that he has with the Saints. The 29-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of this season with a toe injury, though it does not appear to be related to his ankle injury from last year.

The tension between Thomas and the Saints may have begun when he had an incident with a teammate at practice last year. The Pro Bowl receiver has also been the subject of trade rumors on numerous occasions. Thomas has $25 million in dead cap money on his contract for next year, and New Orleans is probably looking for a way to cut him.