Mike Evans offers surprising comment on Bucs’ quarterbacks

Many people are not expecting a lot out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterbacks this season, but that’s not the case for Mike Evans.

Evans spoke with reporter Ari Alexander of KPRC in Houston from the wide receiver’s football camp last week. Evans was asked about the team’s quarterbacks in Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. The dominant wide receiver had praise for his quarterbacks.

I asked Mike Evans about the #Buccaneers QB situation: Kyle Trask: “improved a lot”

Baker Mayfield: “really impressed what I’ve seen with Baker.” pic.twitter.com/OrIM53gYvO — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 28, 2023

“Kyle’s improved a lot,” Evans said of Trask.

“I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen from Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I’m positive they’re going to make the right choice and we’re going to win some games.”

Evans has been with the Bucs since they drafted him No. 7 overall in 2014. Whether it’s been Josh McCown, Jameis Winston or Tom Brady throwing to him, Evans has posted at least 1,000 receiving yards in every season during his career. There’s no reason to believe that will change in 2023, even if it’s Mayfield or Trask at quarterback. And Evans seems pretty confident about either one.

Mayfield has had his good moments during his career (specifically in 2018 and 2020), but he’s also been pedestrian for much of the rest of the time. This may be his last opportunity as a starter, so he needs to make the most of it, so long as he’s able to hold off Trask for the job.

H/T Around the NFL