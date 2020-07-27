Mike Evans fires back at Keenan Allen over WR ranking talk

Keenan Allen is not pleased with his place on this year’s annual NFL Top 100 rankings, and he could be making some enemies with the way he is choosing to complain about it.

After NFL Network revealed on Sunday that Allen was ranked No. 77 on the list, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver took to Twitter to express his frustration. He mentioned three receivers who he says are not better than him — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hill. Evans responded on Monday morning and said he respects the confidence but told Allen “you not on my level bro.”

You tagged the wrong Chris Godwin lol and don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro https://t.co/AONodMpfkW — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) July 27, 2020

Allen can certainly make a strong case that he should be higher on the list. He has posted three consecutive seasons of at least 97 catches, 1,196 yards, and six touchdowns since tearing his ACL in 2016. However, Evans has never had fewer than 1,000 receiving yards in any of his six NFL seasons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star also has 48 career touchdowns compared to Allen’s 34 despite playing one less season (not accounting for injury) than Allen.

Godwin is coming off a career year in which he had 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. Hill only had 860 yards, but he missed four games.

Again, Allen may be able to argue that he should be higher than No. 77. Convincing people he should be ranked above any of the three receivers he mentioned would be a tougher task. This isn’t the first time Allen has complained about rankings, so Evans shouldn’t take it too personally.