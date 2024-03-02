Mike Evans has clear preference in free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will explore free agency for the first time, and he seems to know precisely what kind of situation he is looking for.

Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore told Jordan Schulz of Bleacher Report that Evans is looking to join up with an “elite” quarterback and be the focal point of a team’s offense. Evans wants to win a Super Bowl and be paid among the top wide receivers in the league, and is not interested in working with a rookie quarterback.

Just spoke with Mike Evans’ agent, @DerykGilmore, who says: “Mike wants to play with an elite quarterback in an offense that will showcase him — and be paid like a top wide receiver. He doesn’t want to play with a rookie QB. Winning a Super Bowl is a key priority.” Evans is… https://t.co/HUC7dmlIWd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2024

Interestingly, this description does not really fit the Buccaneers. Even if they bring back Baker Mayfield, few would classify him as “elite.” On the other hand, the two did just reach the NFC Divisional round together.

The Buccaneers remain interested in keeping Evans, but it might be very tough once he hits the open market. Plenty of contenders will theoretically want him after a season that saw him post 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches.