Mike Evans suffers knee injury after major milestone

Mike Evans reached a huge milestone early in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the excitement quickly disappeared after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star suffered a knee injury.

Not long after he became the first receiver in NFL history to record seven straight seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, Evans appeared to hyperextend his left knee while attempting to catch a pass in the end zone. He tried to walk off the field under his own power but was unable to put weight on his left leg.

Evans slipped in the end zone, which caused his left knee to buckle awkwardly underneath him. Here’s a video:

Here’s the Mike Evans injury. Slipped on some shoddy turf. pic.twitter.com/dsg7ZbtPAv — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 3, 2021

Evans had to be helped to the locker room.

The injury is obviously a massive concern for the Buccaneers, who had already clinched a playoff berth prior to Sunday. They still had plenty to play for against Atlanta, as a win would guarantee them a playoff game against the winner of the NFC East, which is by far the worst division in the NFL.