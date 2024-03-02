Star wide receiver expected to test free agency this offseason

One of the best receivers in the NFL is expected to test free agency this offseason.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday that Mike Evans plans to test free agency for the first time in his career. Russini made it clear that testing free agency doesn’t preclude Evans from returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“WR Mike Evans plans to hit free agency for the first time in his career, per sources. Tampa and Evans are in discussions but he wants to explore his options. This doesn’t mean Evans’ time as a Buc is over, but he plans on hearing from all teams before making a decision,” Russini reported.

Evans was the No. 7 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2014 draft. He has played in 154 games over 10 seasons and recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each year. The 30-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons.

Evans had 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while leading the Bucs to a playoff win. He has been named to five Pro Bowls in his career and won one Super Bowl.

Though Evans will test free agency, the Bucs reportedly are trying hard to bring him back.