Aaron Rodgers officially begins holdout with Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been at odds with the Green Bay Packers for several months, and the reigning MVP is now officially holding out.

As expected, Rodgers was not present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The Packers held a meeting at 8:30 a.m. to kick off camp, and Rodgers did not show up. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the “real pressure point” has always been the start of training camp in July.

If Rodgers does not report to training camp late next month, the Packers would be required to fine him $50,000 per day. They could also pursue repayment of several million dollars in bonus money at that point. With minicamp, the team has the option of fining Rodgers or categorizing his absence as excused and waiving the fine.

There is some thinking that the Packers could be daring Rodgers to not show up at all. That would allow them to collect fines, recoup bonus money, see what they have in Jordan Love, and then potentially still trade Rodgers at some point.

Rodgers has given no indication that he is open to playing in Green Bay this season. The photos and videos that surfaced of him living it up in Hawaii recently left some with the impression that football is not at the forefront of his mind.