Mike Gesicki broke his promise after scoring touchdown in playoffs

There’s no other way to say it: Mike Gesicki lied.

Gesicki took a lot of crap after doing the “Griddy” dance after scoring touchdowns during the regular season. The Miami Dolphins tight end scored twice in Week 6 and received criticism for his version of the Griddy after the first TD.

Following the game, Gesicki promised that he would no longer do the celebration after scoring.

Gesicki stuck to his word. He did not do the Griddy after touchdowns against the Lions and Patriots in subsequent games. But after scoring against the Buffalo Bills in their AFC Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, Gesicki brought back the Griddy.

He just couldn’t resist it.

Gesicki gave the Dolphins their first touchdown of the game. Miami came back from down 17-0 to tie the game in the second quarter. They even took a 24-20 lead in the third quarter before eventually losing 34-31.

Unfortunately, that will be the last Griddy we’ll see from Gesicki this season.