Mike Gesicki makes promise after criticism for latest Griddy dance

Mike Gesicki made a promise after receiving criticism for his latest dance effort.

Gesicki caught two touchdowns in his Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After scoring his first touchdown, he did the Griddy Dance in the end zone.

He immediately received criticism for the dance.

Somebody STOP THIS MAN and his unseasoned Griddy pic.twitter.com/tFrHJFDcdi — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 16, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is known for doing the Griddy, criticized Gesicki too.

“i ain’t going lie. this ain’t it!” Chase wrote on Twitter.

Gesicki also did the Griddy after scoring in Week 2 against the Ravens. He acknowledged at the time that his effort did not look as good as he thought it would. So he said he would practice and try to get better.

It wasn’t until Sunday in Week 6 that Gesicki scored again and got another chance to celebrate. He tried the Griddy again, but the public reaction was not great. That has left the Miami Dolphins tight end saying he’s done.

I promise i’m done. I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out. https://t.co/uS2UYd3qN1 — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) October 16, 2022

“I promise i’m done. I’ll leave it up to the professionals for sure. Only around the house from here on out,” Gesicki now says.

Come on, Mike. Don’t let them bully you out of doing the Griddy! If you like it, keep at it!