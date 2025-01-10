Jets interview surprising college coach for head coaching job

The New York Jets are going above and beyond in their search for a new head coach, including some interviews with unexpected candidates.

The Jets are interviewing Maryland head coach Mike Locksley for their head coaching job on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Locksley’s name has not come up in connection with any NFL openings, and this is his first interview of the cycle.

Sources: The #Jets are spending a portion of today interviewing #Maryland HC Mike Locksley, as the former #Bama OC and current Terps coach gets his another NFL interview. NYJ’s expansive search has left no stone unturned, taking a look at a leader and culture-setter in college. pic.twitter.com/N4ziZ1Tv0l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025

Locksley is certainly an unusual target at first glance. His 33-41 record at Maryland does not stand out, and his 2-26 record at New Mexico before that is even worse. He also has no experience coaching at the NFL level. Locksley has a good reputation in the game, however, and he did spend three seasons working for Nick Saban at Alabama, including one year as offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Jets are casting a very wide net in their search for a new head coach, and Locksley is not the only unorthodox choice they have chosen to interview. He probably is not the favorite for the job by any stretch, but he is at least getting a look.