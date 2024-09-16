Mike McDaniel addresses whether Dolphins will put Tua Tagovailoa on IR

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the possibility of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa winding up on injured reserve after suffering another concussion.

McDaniel did not rule out the possibility of Tagovailoa landing on injured reserve, saying the Dolphins did not yet have enough information to determine if that step would be necessarily. It has not, however, been brought up with Tagovailoa or his camp yet.

Not enough information yet to determine if Tua Tagovailoa is going on IR, according to McDaniel. The decision has not been discussed with Tua Tagovailoa. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 16, 2024

A stint on injured reserve would rule Tagovailoa out for a minimum of four weeks. That would obviously be significant, both for the Dolphins and for what it would signify about the quarterback’s health. For now, the team is characterizing him as essentially day-to-day as they assess how he recovers from his latest concussion.

Tagovailoa has reportedly made it clear he has no intention of retiring. Still, both he and the Dolphins figure to be very careful about his health moving forward.