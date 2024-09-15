Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly made decision on retirement

Tua Tagovailoa will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time in the wake of his latest concussion, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback is planning to play again.

Tagovailoa has no plans to retire, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday. Tagovailoa will meet with specialists in the coming days to help determine a timeline for return, but the 26-year-old fully intends to continue his playing career.

“Tua Tagovailoa and his doctors will be making the decisions about his playing and his health — they will be driving the process,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire, no plans to retire. In fact, his eyes are already on returning to the football field.”

Tagovailoa’s head slammed into the midsection of a defender after he scrambled for a first down in the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The former Alabama star immediately showed concussion symptoms and was ruled out minutes after leaving the game.

The concussion was at least the third for Tagovailoa in his NFL career, as he missed time after suffering two during the 2022 season. Tagovailoa also had a concussion in 2019 while he was playing at Alabama.

Because of his lengthy history of head injuries, there has been speculation that Tagovailoa might retire. Some prominent members of the NFL community have urged him to do so.

Tagovailoa signed a record 4-year, $212.4 million extension with the Dolphins this offseason. He has played at a very high level under Mike McDaniel when healthy.