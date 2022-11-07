Mike McCarthy addresses report linking Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were recently mentioned as potential suitors for Odell Beckham Jr., and head coach Mike McCarthy has all but confirmed that they are interested.

McCarthy was asked on Monday about the rumors linking Beckham to the Cowboys. He said he loves the team’s current receiver group and is focused solely on them, but he also admitted he is a “huge fan” of Beckham.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said “we really love our receiver group.” But with free agent WR Odell Beckham, “I’ve always been a huge fan of his. …I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 7, 2022

“I’ve always been a huge fan of his … I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him,” McCarthy told reporters.

Beckham is still making his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl back in February. He is expected to sign with a team at some point in the next month or so. The 30-year-old almost certainly wants to play for a contender, and the 6-2 Cowboys are one of the NFC’s best teams. Jerry Jones is also known for flashy signings, so it would not be a surprise if he tried to lure OBJ to Dallas.

There are several teams that are said to have interest in Beckham, so the Cowboys should have plenty of competition if they pursue him.