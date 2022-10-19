 Skip to main content
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham

October 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process.

The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong contender” to sign Beckham, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beckham continues to contemplate options, but the Chiefs appear to be serious about trying to bring in Beckham as additional receiving depth.

A lot of speculation has circulated around Beckham choosing to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, but Beckham has seemed disenchanted by how contract talks have gone. That may give teams like the Chiefs an opening, and the wide receiver has signaled previously that he would listen if they came calling.

The Chiefs have a decent stable of receivers for Patrick Mahomes, but the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have not totally made up for Tyreek Hill’s exit. Beckham would certainly have a shot at getting some targets in that offense were he to sign on.

