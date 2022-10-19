Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham

Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process.

The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong contender” to sign Beckham, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beckham continues to contemplate options, but the Chiefs appear to be serious about trying to bring in Beckham as additional receiving depth.

Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per league sources, as he contemplates options, continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. Potential connection between OBJ and Patrick Mahomes is intriguing — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 19, 2022

A lot of speculation has circulated around Beckham choosing to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, but Beckham has seemed disenchanted by how contract talks have gone. That may give teams like the Chiefs an opening, and the wide receiver has signaled previously that he would listen if they came calling.

The Chiefs have a decent stable of receivers for Patrick Mahomes, but the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have not totally made up for Tyreek Hill’s exit. Beckham would certainly have a shot at getting some targets in that offense were he to sign on.