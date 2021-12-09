Mike McCarthy makes surprisingly bold claim ahead of Washington game

Mike McCarthy has returned to the Dallas Cowboys after he cleared COVID-19 protocols, and the head coach is oozing confidence heading into Sunday’s game against Washington.

The Cowboys have lost three of their past games after beginning the season 6-1. That has led many to question whether they are contenders or pretenders, but McCarthy clearly is not concerned. He made a bold claim while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: “We know what people think of us. We know who we are and where we are. We’re going to win this game. I’m confident about that.’’ That confidence, he says, comes from players’ accountability, preparation and determination to improve. pic.twitter.com/Ewiy1eCrM7 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 9, 2021

McCarthy was then asked if he is worried about creating bulletin-board material for Washington by guaranteeing victory. He said he fully expects to win every game, so he doesn’t see the harm in saying it.

Mike McCarthy on this being bulletin board material: "What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I've ever competed in…They're working hard, we're working hard. But we're clearly planning on going to Washington & winning the game. There's no doubt about that." https://t.co/0yvtN7szjc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2021

Even if McCarthy had zero intention of knocking his opponent, there’s no doubt Ron Rivera’s team will try to use the comments as motivation. NFL players and coaches are always looking for an edge.

McCarthy is known for his wild motivational tactics, which seemed to work at least once already this season. Perhaps his moxie heading into Sunday’s game will rub off on Cowboys players.

Photo: Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports