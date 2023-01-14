 Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy had fun motivational tactic for Cowboys

January 14, 2023
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a road playoff game since 1992, and coach Mike McCarthy had a fun way of motivating his players to change that this week.

The Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday seeking to break the lengthy road playoff drought, a streak McCarthy is well aware of. In response, he gathered the baby pictures of the ten current Cowboys players who were alive for that win and showed them to the team.

The Cowboys, on paper, have a decent chance Monday. They had a better record than Tampa Bay, though they did not win their division and the Buccaneers did. On the other hand, nobody particularly wants to face Tom Brady in a playoff game.

Dallas players certainly do not seem put off by the challenge. Perhaps the chance to make a bit of history will appeal to them.

