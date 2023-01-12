Micah Parsons goes viral for epic Tom Brady quote

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has been riled up this week as he prepares for the team’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did it again on Thursday with a great quote about Tom Brady that went viral.

Parsons discussed going up against Brady in a playoff game, especially with the uncertainty regarding the quarterback’s future. The Cowboys star did not shy away from the challenge, but closed with a pretty great way of assessing the competition.

Micah Parsons: “It’s always cool going against Brady because, s***, none of us know when his last game is. So hopefully we get the win & get to be known for being the last.. “Like any other QB—he bleeds the same way.. He’s just a better QB than most. So the challenge is higher.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 12, 2023

“Like any other QB, he bleeds the same way. He’s just a better QB than most,” Parsons said.

Parsons is not wrong. Plus, he managed to get through the Brady quote without providing any bulletin board material for the Tampa Bay quarterback.

The Cowboys come into the playoffs a bit cold after an ugly loss to Washington in the regular season finale. That has not dented Parsons’ confidence, and he clearly intends to have a big game in the wild-card round.