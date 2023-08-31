Mike McCarthy shares his first impression of Trey Lance

Trey Lance has no path to becoming a starting quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys that does not involve an injury, but it sounds like the former No. 3 overall pick is doing everything he can to be prepared if his number is called.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked on Thursday about his first impressions of Lance. McCarthy said he has taken note of the young quarterback’s work ethic.

“Very hard working. We have a quarterback meeting room area. He’s pretty much kind of taken it over,” McCarthy said. “The grease boards look like ‘A Beautiful Mind.’ … We just need to work on the extra things, particularly in the area of footwork.”

Lance was a starting quarterback a year ago. He is behind both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush at the moment in Dallas, so the transition from San Francisco probably has not been been easy for him.

Even if things have not gone as planned for Lance early in his career, he is still only 23. He has plenty of time to earn another opportunity to start. For now, he seems quite pleased with where he ended up.