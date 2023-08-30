Trey Lance reveals his first reaction to Cowboys trade

Trey Lance went from third-string quarterback on the San Francisco 49ers to third-string QB on the Dallas Cowboys. While his chances of getting on the field haven’t improved, the third-year pro isn’t bothered by the seemingly lateral move.

The Cowboys addition was asked about the quick turn of events that led to his departure from the Bay Area. Lance admitted that the news of the move had him feeling ecstatic.

“I really tried to not expect anything one way or another, but I can say that when I heard ‘Cowboys,’ I had a big smile on my face. I was very excited to be here,” Lance said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

The move to Dallas came just days after Lance was informed that he had lost the 49ers’ backup QB job to Sam Darnold. With Brock Purdy on the verge of a clean bill of health, Lance was left the odd man out in San Francisco.

Despite Lance being in a similar QB room situation with the Cowboys, there’s a difference between playing behind Purdy and Dak Prescott. Purdy, who was a rookie last season, would have likely remained competition for Lance and vice versa, given where they are in their respective careers.

Prescott, on the other hand, is a 30-year-old veteran whom Lance said “welcomed me with open arms” during their first meeting. Lance was open about the utmost respect he has for Prescott, whom he already views at as a mentor.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted on how much playing time Lance will likely receive in his first season in Dallas. But whatever the role, it seems that Lance is just happy with a fresh start.