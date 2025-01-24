Mike McCarthy reportedly could be in play for 1 NFL head coach job

Now that he has been let go by the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy may be in the mix for the only other NFL head coaching vacancy still left.

Appearing Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated that McCarthy could be in play for the head coach job of the New Orleans Saints.

“There are a lot of different guys in the mix right now, [but] I think Mike McCarthy makes a lot of sense there,” said Schefter of the Saints job. “He’s got deep ties and connections to the organization.”

McCarthy, 61, was fired by the Cowboys earlier this month after a five-year run in charge. Still, he is one of the most experienced options out there with a career head coaching record of 174-112-2 (.608) over 18 total NFL seasons. McCarthy has also been to the playoffs 12 different times and led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title in the 2010 campaign.

As Schefter hinted at, McCarthy is also familiar to the Saints after he served as their offensive coordinator from 2000-04. Though McCarthy’s recent postseason disappointments with the Cowboys have clouded his reputation a bit, he would be a nice hire for New Orleans (if they don’t go with a more familiar candidate instead).