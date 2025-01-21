 Skip to main content
Alvin Kamara makes public endorsement for Saints head coach

January 21, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Alvin Kamara in a sweatshirt

Alvin Kamara knows who he is casting his ballot for in the New Orleans Saints’ head coaching race.

The Saints star running back Kamara took to his X page on Tuesday to issue a public endorsement for the team’s head coach vacancy. Kamara expressed his support for Darren Rizzi, who finished out the season as New Orleans’ interim head coach.

“Aite my vote for head coach rhyme wit Fizzi,” Kamara wrote.

Rizzi, 54, is an obvious candidate for the job after taking over for the fired Dennis Allen in early November. While he only went 3-5 to end the season, Rizzi has been with the Saints since 2019 and also possesses a real intensity that seems to resonate.

As for Kamara, 29, he is a homegrown five-time Pro Bowler who is still under contract for two more full seasons, so his opinion figures to have at least some weight. But Rizzi getting the job is no guarantee as the Saints are considering some higher-ceiling names in their search as well (while Rizzi also interviews with other NFL teams).