Mike McCarthy shares what Jerry Jones told him about his future

The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it raised questions for some regarding coach Mike McCarthy’s job security. McCarthy apparently has no such worries thanks to some reassurances from Jerry Jones.

On Thursday, McCarthy said Jones had told him that he wants McCarthy to coach the Cowboys for as long as Tom Landry did — a 29-year stint.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said that Jerry Jones has told him he wants McCarthy to coach here in Dallas as long as Tom Landry did. Three years down, 26 to go. pic.twitter.com/z0FyWYcItJ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 26, 2023

For reference, McCarthy just wrapped up his third season with Dallas. He is 30-20 in the regular season, but 1-2 in the playoffs.

Jones may want McCarthy to coach the Cowboys for three decades, but everyone knows that is not going to happen. For now, the owner is sticking by McCarthy, and he has admittedly not moved much on that over the last three years.

Ultimately, McCarthy will be judged by playoff success. If the Cowboys get there again in 2023 but do not make much noise, his seat may start to get warm.