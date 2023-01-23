Jerry Jones responds to Mike McCarthy job questions after latest playoff exit

Jerry Jones had to give yet another sad press conference after his team’s latest disappointing playoff result.

The Dallas Cowboys once again failed to make it past the divisional round of the playoffs, losing on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers by the final of 19-12 to end their season. When the game was over, Jones met with reporters and responded to a question over the job status of coach Mike McCarthy.

“No, no, no, not at all,” said Jones when asked if the Cowboys’ loss would change anything with regard to McCarthy’s job security.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Jones did also stress during the press conference though that both he and the Cowboys players were “sick” over the loss (which marked the team’s seventh consecutive defeat in a divisional playoff game).

Jerry Jones keeps repeating he’s “sick” about Cowboys loss. “Frankly, turnovers do settle the score with games like that. I’m so disappointed for our fans. “We’ve got a locker room full of sick players.” pic.twitter.com/13Tql7u2cU — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 23, 2023

In his two years since taking over as the head coach of the Cowboys after the firing of Jason Garrett, McCarthy has gone a terrific 24-9 (.727) during the regular season. But though his team looked pretty formidable in last week’s wild-card round beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that has been the lone playoff victory of McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas thus far.

McCarthy had a couple of questionable moments with clock management against San Francisco and probably should have gone for it on fourth down when the Cowboys were trailing by seven with just over two minutes to play (instead, McCarthy chose to punt). But the team had several other issues plaguing them that went beyond McCarthy’s ability to coach.