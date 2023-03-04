Mike McCarthy reveals where he and Kellen Moore clashed

The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly decided to part ways with Kellen Moore after losing in the playoffs. Now we have a better idea of why the team moved on.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with reporters on Wednesday from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The coach talked about the difference in philosophy he had with Moore.

While McCarthy praised Moore, he said the two had somewhat different priorities. For McCarthy, the priority is to win games, while he said Moore was looking to coordinate a No. 1 offense.

Mike McCarthy spoke highly of his time with Kellen Moore. He said the Cowboys former OC did a hell of a job and continued to improve over the last three years. But it’s clear they had their differences. This quote from today explains some of that pic.twitter.com/GXueydVzTA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 1, 2023

“I’ve been where Kellen has been. Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want him to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota.

“I think when you’re a coordinator, you know but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with the number of wins and a championship. And if we’ve got to give up some production and take care of the ball a little better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do because we have a really good defense.”

McCarthy’s point is well taken. He’s the head coach and trying to take an overall look at his team and the game, while Moore is looking to put up points. Of course, the counter to that is that scoring points should lead to wins, but McCarthy apparently wants to play situational football at times.

Under Moore, the Cowboys were fourth in the NFL in points last season and first the year before. They were 11th in yards last season and first the season before. Moore has already landed an offensive coordinator job with a new team and has an exciting opportunity.

The Cowboys replaced Moore at offensive coordinator with Brian Schottenheimer.