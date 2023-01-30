Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up.

Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report. The Chargers received permission to speak with Moore earlier this month when it became clear that the 34-year-old would be leaving Dallas.

The #Chargers have been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Kellen Moore when it became clear there may be a mutual parting of the ways. Now, he’s expected to land in Los Angeles with one of the top jobs available. https://t.co/AcYmwKWcV5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

Moore is viewed as one of the brightest young offensive minds in the NFL. He has received some interest for head coach jobs, and the Cowboys expected him to eventually leave for one. The two sides instead decided to part ways sooner so Moore could take an OC job elsewhere, which is a move most people did not see coming.

The Chargers stuck with head coach Brandon Staley after their historic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening round of the playoffs. They instead fired a couple of offensive assistants, and those moves appear to be justified now that they were able to land Moore. It is possible that was L.A.’s plan from the start.