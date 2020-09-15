 Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy: Controversial pass interference ‘made me sick’

September 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Michael Gallup pass interference

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke on Monday about the offensive pass interference call that hurt the team in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys lost 20-17 and were particularly hurt by a penalty call on Michael Gallup in the final minute. The call took away a 47-yard gain that would have put Dallas in good position to tie the game at minimum.

The call was considered controversial because it was hard to see what Gallup did wrong (video here). Even NBC’s announcing team disagreed with the call.

McCarthy on Monday talked about the play.

“It made me sick when I watched the TV copy. I thought Michael ran an excellent route. The DB attempted to clamp his arm, (Gallup) pulls his arm out and makes a catch,” McCarthy said via Jon Machota.

Referee Tony Corrente on Sunday defended the call.

I still don’t think the call was the correct one. It’s unfortunate for Dallas, because they otherwise would have had a very good chance to tie the game.

