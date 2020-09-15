Mike McCarthy: Controversial pass interference ‘made me sick’

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke on Monday about the offensive pass interference call that hurt the team in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys lost 20-17 and were particularly hurt by a penalty call on Michael Gallup in the final minute. The call took away a 47-yard gain that would have put Dallas in good position to tie the game at minimum.

The call was considered controversial because it was hard to see what Gallup did wrong (video here). Even NBC’s announcing team disagreed with the call.

McCarthy on Monday talked about the play.

“It made me sick when I watched the TV copy. I thought Michael ran an excellent route. The DB attempted to clamp his arm, (Gallup) pulls his arm out and makes a catch,” McCarthy said via Jon Machota.

Referee Tony Corrente on Sunday defended the call.

Ref Tony Corrente on the OPI on Michael Gallup: “I can tell you it was clear and obvious on the field, of a hand into the opposing player. A full arm extension that created separation. In all situations that would be called. We’re not going to allow that at any time of the game.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 14, 2020

I still don’t think the call was the correct one. It’s unfortunate for Dallas, because they otherwise would have had a very good chance to tie the game.