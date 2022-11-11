 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 11, 2022

Mike McCarthy has chance to accomplish rare feat in Week 10

November 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Mike McCarthy on the sideline

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has an opportunity to join some elite company on Sunday.

McCarthy and the Cowboys are traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers, which of course is McCarthy’s former team. They also happen to be the only team in the NFL that McCarthy has not beaten. As ESPN’s Todd Archer notes, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to beat all 32 teams if Dallas defeats the Packers.

McCarthy’s first NFL head coaching job was in Green Bay. He was there from 2006-2018 and won a lot of games during the 13-year stretch. In total, McCarthy has 149 regular-season wins between his time with the Packers and Cowboys.

The 6-2 Cowboys are entering Sunday’s game as a 4-point road favorite. Green Bay is 3-6 after losing five straight games, and unflattering reports have begun to surface about Aaron Rodgers and company.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysMike McCarthy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus