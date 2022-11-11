Mike McCarthy has chance to accomplish rare feat in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has an opportunity to join some elite company on Sunday.

McCarthy and the Cowboys are traveling to Green Bay to face the Packers, which of course is McCarthy’s former team. They also happen to be the only team in the NFL that McCarthy has not beaten. As ESPN’s Todd Archer notes, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to beat all 32 teams if Dallas defeats the Packers.

Mike McCarthy would be 8th coach to beat all 32 teams should the Cowboys win Sun. “Wow, that’s interesting,” he said “I haven’t thought about it, but, yeah, I’m all for it.” The others: Tony Dungy, Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, John Fox, Mike Holmgren, Mike Shanahan. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 10, 2022

McCarthy’s first NFL head coaching job was in Green Bay. He was there from 2006-2018 and won a lot of games during the 13-year stretch. In total, McCarthy has 149 regular-season wins between his time with the Packers and Cowboys.

The 6-2 Cowboys are entering Sunday’s game as a 4-point road favorite. Green Bay is 3-6 after losing five straight games, and unflattering reports have begun to surface about Aaron Rodgers and company.