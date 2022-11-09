Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by painting the Packers’ young wide receivers as “scapegoats” for the team’s struggles. Fowler noted that it “isn’t sitting well with some” that Rodgers was absent for much of the offseason yet seems unhappy with the development of his young teammates.

Rodgers publicly vented about poor play from his unproven receivers during training camp. He later hinted that he believed the group might be coming around, but the results have not been there. The Packers are averaging just under 225 passing yards per game. Rodgers does not seem to feel confident in any of his pass-catchers in the red zone, which is part of the reason he threw some brutal interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

There is no question Green Bay’s receiving corps is one of the worst in the NFL. Rodgers was facing an uphill battle from the second Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. His frustrations about the roster are likely directed more toward the front office than they are his teammates, but you can understand why the latter group would be bothered.