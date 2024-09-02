 Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy reveals his mindset about entering lame-duck season

September 2, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McCarthy on the sideline wearing a Cowboys hat

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J., USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job with the Dallas Cowboys this season, but he appears to have a great mindset about the situation.

McCarthy has been the head coach in Dallas since 2020. Following three consecutive years of early postseason exits, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones chose not to sign the former Super Bowl champion to a contract extension. McCarthy was asked on Monday about entering 2024 as a lame duck, and he insisted he is only focused on trying to win games.

“I really don’t want to speak on it. I haven’t spoke on it because there’s really nothing to talk about, because it doesn’t matter,” McCarthy said. “The only thing that matters is today. And that’s really something that we all can stay in touch with, because we do have responsibilities outside of winning games, but the only thing that truly pays the bills is winning games. And that’s where my mind is at.

“I can’t stand up in front of a group of men and consistently on a daily basis, demand that they focus their time and energy on winning, and then I’m up here talking about things that have nothing to do with winning. So, I guess that’s how I deal with it.”

The Cowboys have gone 12-5 the last three seasons under McCarthy, but they have just one playoff win during that span. A similar result in 2024 could cost McCarthy his job, and he obviously knows that.

McCarthy made a notable career move during the offseason that may have had something to do with his contract situation. The 60-year-old won with the Green Bay Packers prior to landing in Dallas and has a proven track record, so he will likely land a job elsewhere if the Cowboys choose not to bring him back.

