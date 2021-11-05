Video: Mike McCarthy thrown off by Cowboys legend during press conference

When you’re the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, chances are you’re going to cross paths with some of the finest football players in history. Mike McCarthy got that reminder on Friday.

McCarthy was conducting his press conference when he was briefly distracted and lost his train of thought. The reason for this was totally legitimate: he happened to see Roger Staubach strolling past the door.

for your viewing pleasure. Mike McCarthy stops mid sentence to fan out over Roger Staubach “what the hell were we talking about?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DUvQ2a0tHQ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 5, 2021

You can’t blame McCarthy. It’s also a pretty cool reminder that these guys were fans too, and it’s still exhilarating for them to get a glimpse of their favorite players from when they were younger.

McCarthy has definitely shown an appreciation of Cowboys history. Maybe that’s one of the reasons Jerry Jones likes him so much and has stood adamantly behind the head coach.