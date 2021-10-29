Mike McCarthy shares troubling update on Dak Prescott’s calf injury

Dak Prescott has been optimistic that he can play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings despite suffering a calf injury less than two weeks ago, but it sounds like the Dallas Cowboys star is trending toward sitting out.

Prescott ramped up his intensity level in Thursday’s practice, and it did not go particularly well. Mike McCarthy told reporters that the quarterback’s calf was sore on Friday morning. The Cowboys coach hinted that Prescott could be forced to sit out against Minnesota.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) was sore today after ramping up intensity in Thursday’s practice, coach Mike McCarthy said. On decision ahead about Sunday status: “It’s more than just one game. We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2021

Cooper Rush has been handling the bulk of first-team reps in Prescott’s place. McCarthy noted that Prescott “wants to play,” but the Cowboys are obviously going to heir on the side of caution.

Prescott has played at a Pro Bowl level this year after his 2020 season was cut short due to a gruesome leg injury. He hinted this week that he believes his latest injury may be related to that one.

The Cowboys had a bye last week, which gave Prescott extra time to recover. The fact that he is still experiencing soreness is not a great sign.