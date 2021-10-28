Dak Prescott has interesting theory on cause of calf injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is working through a calf injury, and he thinks he knows the root cause.

Prescott is hopeful of playing Sunday against Minnesota as he works his way back from the calf injury he suffered against the New England Patriots before the team’s bye. Prescott said Thursday he believes the injury is directly connected to the broken leg he suffered in 2020.

Dak Prescott also said that he believes the calf injury is related to the fractured right leg and dislocated ankle that ended his season in Week 5 last year. He said he doesn’t want his physical ability to compromise how he plays or limit Kellen Moore as a play-caller. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 28, 2021

This was something the Cowboys definitely had to worry about. Prescott may not realize he’s still slightly compensating for the serious injury he suffered last year. That doesn’t mean it isn’t happening, however. This was a fear with his preseason shoulder issue as well, though Prescott had a different explanation for that.

Fortunately for Prescott and the Cowboys, the injury does not sound serious. Despite that, he’s not quite a sure thing for Sunday just yet.