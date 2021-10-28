 Skip to main content
Thursday, October 28, 2021

Dak Prescott has interesting theory on cause of calf injury

October 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is working through a calf injury, and he thinks he knows the root cause.

Prescott is hopeful of playing Sunday against Minnesota as he works his way back from the calf injury he suffered against the New England Patriots before the team’s bye. Prescott said Thursday he believes the injury is directly connected to the broken leg he suffered in 2020.

This was something the Cowboys definitely had to worry about. Prescott may not realize he’s still slightly compensating for the serious injury he suffered last year. That doesn’t mean it isn’t happening, however. This was a fear with his preseason shoulder issue as well, though Prescott had a different explanation for that.

Fortunately for Prescott and the Cowboys, the injury does not sound serious. Despite that, he’s not quite a sure thing for Sunday just yet.

