Mike McDaniel has scathing assessment of Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa may have finally worn out his welcome with the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel delivered a scathing verdict on Tagovailoa’s performance during Monday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The coach said in no uncertain terms that Tagovailoa had not been good enough, and a quarterback change might be in the offing because of that.

“The quarterback play last night was not good enough. So for me, everything is on the table,” McDaniel said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Coaches usually do not openly discuss the possibility of a quarterback change unless they are actually planning to do it. This would be a pretty strong indication that Tagovailoa may lose his job, at least for the remainder of the season.

Tagovailoa was 22/28 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Monday’s 28-15 loss. Those numbers are inflated a bit, as most of his production came during garbage time after the Dolphins had fallen behind 28-3.

This is not even the first time this season Tagovailoa’s starting job has been under threat. With the team eliminated from playoff contention, it is reasonable to think that he might just sit out the rest of the season. Whether the Dolphins could actually move on from him in the offseason is another question entirely.