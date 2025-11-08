Tua Tagovailoa’s reputation may hurt his trade value

If the Miami Dolphins want to move on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, they may have difficulty in doing so, and not just because of his contract.

The Dolphins may be forced to stick with Tagovailoa for at least one more season, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. His $54 million guaranteed salary for 2026 is a significant reason why, though Miami has at least had preliminary discussions about paying down some of the contract.

However, Tagovailoa simply may not garner a lot of interest. Jones writes that the quarterback’s reputation around the NFL is not great, and his recent public callout of his teammates only reinforced that reputation.

Teams also have concerns about Tagovailoa’s long history of injuries, particularly with concussions.

Even if the Dolphins managed to trade Tagovailoa, it simply does not sound like they would get much in return for him. For that reason, they may see it as a better option to give him one more year, particularly if coach Mike McDaniel is retained.

The Dolphins may still consider benching Tagovailoa before the end of the season. It seems logical that would put an end to his Miami career, but the Dolphins just might not have any alternatives.

Like most of his teammates, Tagovailoa has had a rough season. He has thrown for 1,779 yards with 15 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions.