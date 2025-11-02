$200 million QB could soon be benched

One of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL might be playing for his starting job over the next few weeks.

The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 with their embarrassing home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. They parted ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier after the game, and there has been speculation that more major changes could be made before the end of the season. It sounds like Tua Tagovailoa is officially on notice now, too.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will consider making a quarterback change if things do not improve. Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers are currently the backups behind Tagovailoa.

Rapoport notes that Ewers, a seventh-round pick out of Texas, has been impressive in practice and pushing Wilson for the primary backup job.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: A look at where it all stands for the #Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa playing to keep starting, Mike McDaniel safe for now, and WR Jaylen Waddle available if a huge offer arises. pic.twitter.com/zdjBJqy2QE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2025

Tagovailoa has an NFL-worst 11 interceptions this year. His best game of the year came in Miami’s surprising 34-10 Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Tagovailoa went 20/26 for 205 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions in that game, and he looked much better than usual while playing with a nasty eye injury.

The Dolphins appear content to let McDaniel finish out the remainder of the season. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212 million extension prior to last season, so it would probably take a lot for the team to move on from him as well.

If the Dolphins were to cut Tagovailoa after the season, they would be looking at a dead cap hit of $114.2 million. That figure could be spread out over two seasons, and Rapoport notes that it is comparable to what the Denver Broncos had to absorb when they moved on from Russell Wilson.

Obviously, Miami is hoping Tagovailoa will start living up to his contract. Fans do not seem optimistic about that happening this season, and some of them have grown tired of the excuses from the former Alabama star.