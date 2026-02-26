Mike McDaniel’s latest comments prove Jim Harbaugh has already rubbed off on him

Mike McDaniel sounds like he’s completely buying into his new situation with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday alongside Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. McDaniel, who last month, was asked how the early days with his new team have gone.

“I’m invigorated. I’m juiced up,” McDaniel said. “I’m firmly aware that nobody, nobody has it better than us. And I’m living that way every day.”

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel: “I’m firmly aware that nobody, nobody has it better than us. And I’m living that way everyday.” pic.twitter.com/PwZvzNM0dC — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) February 25, 2026

The broadcast did fans a disservice by not showing Harbaugh’s reaction to McDaniel adopting his mannerisms, at least for a brief moment.

Harbaugh’s quotes about life and football have become the stuff of legend. The man was ecstatic about “coming out of the womb” for Chargers training camp in 2024. He was also bummed out when he that time they got stuck in an elevator.

McDaniel has dropped some pretty memorable quotes of his own over the years, most recently .

The two coaches have clearly been picking each other’s brains since McDaniel joined the team. The duo was together for this week’s NFL draft combine and has spent a lot of time together over the past few weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the Harbaugh-McDaniel pairing will lead to success for the Chargers. What’s more certain is that they’ll have the most entertaining press conferences in the NFL.