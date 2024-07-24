Jim Harbaugh delivers a classic quote about opening training camp

Jim Harbaugh delivered an all-time classic Harbaugh-ism on Wednesday to summarize his feelings about the start of NFL training camp.

The new Los Angeles Chargers coach was clearly thrilled to be back in the saddle on the first day of camp. When asked how it felt to be back, he started off rather tame, comparing it to New Year’s Day, then went off in a direction that only Harbaugh could.

day 1 feels like new year's day pic.twitter.com/vu6XFFguEK — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 24, 2024

It feels like being born. It feels like coming out of the womb,” Harbaugh said. “You’re in there, it’s comfortable and safe, and now, poof. You’re out, you’re born, the lights are on, it’s bright, chaos, people looking at you, people talking at you. Just feels good to have it happen.”

Somehow, this is not the worst analogy, though only Harbaugh would come up with it. Had he stopped at the New Year’s Day comment, it would have been a genuine disappointment.

Harbaugh has been a quote machine since leaving Michigan for the NFL earlier this year. It won’t matter if he does not deliver victories, but fortunately, he has a long track record of doing that in the NFL, too.