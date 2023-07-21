Mike McDaniel gets roasted for odd haircut photo

Mike McDaniel definitely marches to the beat of his own drum.

The Miami Dolphins head coach was photographed this week getting a haircut from Dolphins team barber Steven Rivera (who also cuts hair for the NCAA’s Miami Hurricanes). The Dolphins open up training camp this week, and McDaniel apparently wanted to look fresh for the occasion.

But it was what McDaniel was wearing for the cut (or rather what he wasn’t wearing) that got people’s attention. The picture showed McDaniel sitting in the barber’s chair … completely barefoot.

Mike McDaniel getting a fresh cut with @CanesBARBER. pic.twitter.com/geocMDSnfJ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 20, 2023

Social media proceeded to roast McDaniel for the strange visual.

Why does he not have shoes or socks on man — Juice (@JUCE__1) July 20, 2023

Bare feet on the barber chair while getting a cut is NUTS https://t.co/b0RvA2jhf3 — alejandro💎 (@_dresmoove) July 20, 2023

There actually may be a very logical explanation for McDaniel’s perceived party foul though. He is known as a big-time sneaker enthusiast and was likely trying to avoid getting hair on his kicks.

Mike McDaniel’s shoes today for Salute to Service… 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eZ1NIzbOpS — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 13, 2022

This is an important, telling day. Mike McDaniel wears his Yeezys for press conferences but won’t wear them for practices (why would he). Does he sacrifice a Yeezy for these joint practices? Are Yeezys his traveling sneakers? pic.twitter.com/QsBJCOiZCh — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 10, 2022

Even so, it might not have been too much to ask for McDaniel to throw on a pair of socks for the cut. But the 40-year-old coach has his own way of doing things, whether it is getting his haircuts while barefoot or ripping vape hits during games.