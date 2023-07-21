 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel gets roasted for odd haircut photo

July 21, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Mike McDaniel at practice

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel definitely marches to the beat of his own drum.

The Miami Dolphins head coach was photographed this week getting a haircut from Dolphins team barber Steven Rivera (who also cuts hair for the NCAA’s Miami Hurricanes). The Dolphins open up training camp this week, and McDaniel apparently wanted to look fresh for the occasion.

But it was what McDaniel was wearing for the cut (or rather what he wasn’t wearing) that got people’s attention. The picture showed McDaniel sitting in the barber’s chair … completely barefoot.

Social media proceeded to roast McDaniel for the strange visual.

There actually may be a very logical explanation for McDaniel’s perceived party foul though. He is known as a big-time sneaker enthusiast and was likely trying to avoid getting hair on his kicks.

Even so, it might not have been too much to ask for McDaniel to throw on a pair of socks for the cut. But the 40-year-old coach has his own way of doing things, whether it is getting his haircuts while barefoot or ripping vape hits during games.

Mike McDaniel
