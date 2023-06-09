Mike McDaniel makes admission about infamous video

Mike McDaniel has finally answered one of the biggest questions from the 2022 season. Yes, the Miami Dolphins coach was hitting a vape on the sidelines during the playoffs.

McDaniel was a guest on the latest episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. During the appearance, he was asked about the video that went viral that many speculated showed McDaniel using a vape on the sideline when the Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. You can see the clip below:

Is Mike McDaniel ripping a vape on the sideline? pic.twitter.com/SWsHMA1Yyk — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 15, 2023

McDaniel played coy, but he eventually came clean. The 40-year-old coach initially pretended to not know what vaping was. He then admitted he has vaped “in past lives” and said he quit after it became a story.

Was Mike McDaniel vaping on the sideline in Buffalo? We got our answer on today’s show… pic.twitter.com/4Sc9LFXXog — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 9, 2023

“Regardless, just the idea of that being something that people are talking about after a playoff game is annoying enough to provoke me to never do it again,” McDaniel said. “And I’ve since quit, classic McDaniel style — cold turkey, just like alcohol.”

In other words, McDaniel did try to sneak in a rip of his vape during that January game. He was quickly reminded that the internet catches everything. One rival team even took a shot at McDaniel over the vape video this offseason, so that may have also influenced him to give it up.