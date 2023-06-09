 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel makes admission about infamous video

June 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike McDaniel vapes on the sideline

Mike McDaniel has finally answered one of the biggest questions from the 2022 season. Yes, the Miami Dolphins coach was hitting a vape on the sidelines during the playoffs.

McDaniel was a guest on the latest episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. During the appearance, he was asked about the video that went viral that many speculated showed McDaniel using a vape on the sideline when the Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. You can see the clip below:

McDaniel played coy, but he eventually came clean. The 40-year-old coach initially pretended to not know what vaping was. He then admitted he has vaped “in past lives” and said he quit after it became a story.

“Regardless, just the idea of that being something that people are talking about after a playoff game is annoying enough to provoke me to never do it again,” McDaniel said. “And I’ve since quit, classic McDaniel style — cold turkey, just like alcohol.”

In other words, McDaniel did try to sneak in a rip of his vape during that January game. He was quickly reminded that the internet catches everything. One rival team even took a shot at McDaniel over the vape video this offseason, so that may have also influenced him to give it up.

Mike McDaniel
