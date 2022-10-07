Mike McDaniel shares update on Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it is not yet clear when he will return from the concussion he suffered in Week 4. Head coach Mike McDaniel offered an update on the quarterback’s health on Friday.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He said the former Alabama star has been meeting with outside specialists in addition to being continuously evaluated by the Dolphins.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't travel with team to Jets game. “He’s diligently going through the process. He’s still in the protocol obviously. There are several outside specialists that we’re also utilizing. And we’re going to take it for there,” McDaniel says. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 7, 2022

The Dolphins are expected to be as cautious as possible with Tagovailoa given the events that unfolded last week and the weekend before. They faced a great deal of criticism for allowing Tagovailoa to return to the field in Week 3 after he took a big hit and was very wobbly on his feet. Tagovailoa’s head then hit the turf again during last Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken to the hospital after showing a fencing reaction in what was a frightening scene.

One of the doctors who cleared Tagovailoa to return to the game in Week 3 has been fired. The league and NFL Players Association will be watching the situation carefully, which is one reason we may not see Tagovailoa back on the field anytime soon. In the meantime, Teddy Bridgewater will start for Miami.